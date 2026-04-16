Russia attacked Merefa in Kharkiv region: woman killed, 6 injured

Russian occupiers attacked Merefa in the Kharkiv region this morning. There are reports of casualties.

This was reported by Head Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

A woman was killed in the enemy attack; her age is still being determined.

"Six more people were injured. According to preliminary reports, a 40-year-old woman sustained serious injuries, while a 30-year-old, a 42-year-old, and a 24-year-old woman are in moderate condition. They have been hospitalized, and medical personnel are currently providing all necessary care.



A 26-year-old and a 29-year-old man suffered acute stress reactions; they received medical care at the scene," the statement said.

A civilian enterprise was also damaged.

Read: Massive attack on the Kyiv region: homes and businesses damaged

Heavy shelling on April 16

On the night of April 16, 2026, Russian forces launched a combined attack on Ukrainian territory using missiles and attack drones. Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and other regions came under attack.

As of this morning, at least 15 people are known to have died and more than 100 have been injured; the figures are still being updated.

Four people, including a child, were killed in Kyiv. More than 50 people were injured. The Podil and Obolon districts sustained the most damage.

In Odessa, two waves of attacks left 8 people dead and dozens injured. Port and residential infrastructure were damaged, and a high-rise building was partially destroyed.

At least 3 people have been killed in Dnipro and the surrounding region, and there are injuries, including children. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure facilities have been damaged.

In Kharkiv, civilians were injured in drone strikes, and damage has been reported in residential areas.