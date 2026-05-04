Minus $300,000: border guards shot down rare Russian ’Merlin’ reconnaissance drone in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to ‘blind’ the enemy by destroying its aerial reconnaissance assets. According to Censor.NET, fighters from the ‘STRIX’ unit of the State Border Guard Service’s Air Defence and Air Reconnaissance Directorate have taken out yet another high-value target.

In the Kharkiv region, border guards detected and brought down a Russian "Merlin-VR" reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle. This drone is considered quite rare and difficult to intercept due to its technical specifications.

The drone is used by the occupiers for reconnaissance and surveillance in automatic and semi-automatic modes. According to preliminary data, the price of a single such system is around $300,000.

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