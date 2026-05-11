Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on 8 settlements, 5 people injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 10 May, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and seven settlements in the region, using drones and FPV strikes. Five people were injured in the shelling, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the regional prosecutor’s office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attacks on civilians

According to the investigation, on 10 May at around 17:50, Russian forces attacked the village of Khatne in the Kupianskyi district with an FPV drone. A 53-year-old woman was injured in the strike. The victim was taken to hospital.

On the same day, at around 14:20, Russian forces struck the village of Slatyne in the Kharkiv district with an FPV drone. The attack damaged a civilian vehicle and the façade of a pharmacy. A 74-year-old man sustained injuries.

At approximately 09:50, a 67-year-old man was injured when an enemy UAV struck the village of Kivsharivka in the Kupianskyi district.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces repeatedly attacked the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district with FPV drones and ‘Molniya’-type UAVs. Shopping pavilions, a shop, a residential building and a car were damaged. A 28-year-old woman was injured.

Read more: Russian missile strike on Merefa on 4 May: death toll rises to 9

Damage to infrastructure

During the attacks on the Kharkiv region, the enemy used various types of drones, including six "Molniya"-type UAVs, seven FPV drones, and a further seven drones of an unidentified type, the model of which is currently being determined. Damage to civilian infrastructure has been recorded in a number of districts across the region:

a private house was damaged in the city of Kharkiv;

in the Bohodukhiv district, a car was damaged (Bohodukhiv);

in the Izium district, a private house, a warehouse and a car were damaged (Dovhenke village);

in the Chuhuiv district, a moped was damaged (village of Yurchenkove).

Read more: Russian troops immediately broke ceasefire regime announced by Zelenskyy: Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts under attack









