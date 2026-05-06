Russian troops immediately broke ceasefire regime announced by Zelenskyy: Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts under attack
Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in its first minutes after it took effect at midnight on 6 May, launching attacks on Ukraine with attack drones and guided aerial bombs.
This is evidenced by the air-raid alert map, as well as reports from local media and the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
Details
In particular, after midnight, the Air Force reported a drone threat to Kharkiv Oblast. UAVs were detected near Izium, Balakliia and Kharkiv.
There was also a threat to Zaporizhzhia and Pavlohrad.
In the morning, the enemy struck an industrial infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs.
After 6 a.m., Kharkiv came under enemy attack.
Thus, Russian troops are once again demonstrating their disregard for ceasefire agreements.
Ceasefire for May 9
- As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.
- During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.
- Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.
- For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.
- On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."
- At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.
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