Russian troops immediately broke ceasefire regime announced by Zelenskyy: Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia oblasts under attack

Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime announced by Volodymyr Zelenskyy in its first minutes after it took effect at midnight on 6 May, launching attacks on Ukraine with attack drones and guided aerial bombs.

This is evidenced by the air-raid alert map, as well as reports from local media and the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

In particular, after midnight, the Air Force reported a drone threat to Kharkiv Oblast. UAVs were detected near Izium, Balakliia and Kharkiv.

There was also a threat to Zaporizhzhia and Pavlohrad.

In the morning, the enemy struck an industrial infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with guided aerial bombs.

After 6 a.m., Kharkiv came under enemy attack.

Read more: Ukraine announces ceasefire from 6 May. We will act reciprocally to Russia’s actions, Zelenskyy says

Thus, Russian troops are once again demonstrating their disregard for ceasefire agreements.

Ceasefire for May 9

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

Read more: Russia announces "ceasefire" for 8-9 May and threatens strikes on central Kyiv in case of "provocations"