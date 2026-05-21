Yermak on father’s visits to Russia: I am not aware of this

Former head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak commented on media reports about his father’s visits to Russia.

He said this in the HACC Appeals Chamber, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

"My father is 81. He is a very respectable, honest, and patriotic person. I am not aware of his trips, and even if they did happen, he should be the one to speak about it," the former head of the President’s Office said.

According to him, this is not the first media campaign against his family.

"For some reason, no one says this about my brother, who is at the front and has been defending our country all these years. For some reason, this fact is being kept quiet. My father has lived in Kyiv his entire life. He is a person who loves his country very much. I can even say that he is 81, and my mother is 80. That is an advanced age, but throughout all these years of full-scale aggression, they have stayed here. I am proud of my family," Yermak added.

Background

Earlier, media reported that the father of the former head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, had flown to Russia in transit through Belarus in late 2019.

Watch more: HACC Appeals Chamber considers defense appeal against preventive measure for Yermak. LIVE BROADCAST