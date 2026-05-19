Yermak’s father travelled to Russia following Zelenskyy’s election victory in 2019, - media

The father of Andrii Yermak, the former head of the President’s Office, flew to Russia via Belarus in late 2019.

This is discussed in an investigation by "Schemes," according to Censor.NET.

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Flights to Russia

Journalists note that this occurred after President Zelenskyy's election victory.

It is known that Borys Yermak's name was mentioned during the High Anti-Corruption Court hearing on the selection of a preventive measure for Andriy Yermak.

According to the investigation, Borys Yermak served as his authorized representative and oversaw the construction of one of the buildings in the "Dynasty" housing cooperative in the village of Kozyn. Andrii Yermak, however, denies any involvement in the luxury construction project. Unlike his son, no official charges have been brought against Boris Yermak.

The media have identified at least one instance in which Borys Yermak flew to Russia via Belarus in the fall of 2019. In May 2019, Andrii Yermak became an aide to President Zelenskyy.

Read more: Yermak’s defence team has lodged appeal against pre-trial measure: appeal will be heard on 21 May

"On November 2, 2019, Borys Yermak flew from Belarus to St. Petersburg on a Belavia flight, arriving at Pulkovo Airport from Minsk, and on November 6, he flew back in the opposite direction," the investigation states.

"Schemes" notes that his wife, Andrii Yermak's mother, who was born in St. Petersburg, was also with him on this trip.

"In total, the woman traveled to Russia at least three times via the same route: once in 2018 and twice in 2019 (in June and November). Since direct flights between Ukraine and Russia had already been suspended at that time, she traveled to St. Petersburg from Kyiv via Minsk," the publication writes.

"Schemes" reached out to Borys Yermak for comment.

They also asked Andrii Yermak, through his lawyer Igor Fomin, about the purpose of his parents’ trips to Russia after he had already become an aide to the newly elected president of Ukraine, as well as for a comment on the information released by the official investigation regarding his father’s oversight of construction projects in Kozin.

Attorney Fomin noted that "these matters are not related to the criminal proceedings," and therefore he "will not assist in this matter."

Read more: "Congratulations to Yermak on returning from cell. Stay alert, because Tkach never sleeps," Bohutska says

What happened before?

In 2019, journalists from "Schemes" reported that Andriy Yermak and his father, Borys, had business ties to the Russian political elite.

According to YouControl, from 1999 to 2021, Borys Yermak headed the company "Interpromfinance Ukraine," where his son Andrii was a co-owner alongside Russian citizen Rakhamim Emanuilov. Andrii Yermak and Emanuilov were also partners in the company "M.E.P." and previously owned the "European Partnership Media Group." Rakhamim Emanuilov himself was a co-owner in Russia of the company "Interpromtorg," which founded "Interprombank," where Valery Ponomarev, a member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, is a major shareholder.

Andrii Yermak's camp explained at the time that the joint venture had been registered back in 1999 and had not engaged in any active operations for years, and that Emanuilov himself is a scholar and religious studies expert.

Yermak is a suspect in the "Dynasty" case