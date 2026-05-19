Yermak’s father travelled to Russia following Zelenskyy’s election victory in 2019, - media
The father of Andrii Yermak, the former head of the President’s Office, flew to Russia via Belarus in late 2019.
This is discussed in an investigation by "Schemes," according to Censor.NET.
Flights to Russia
Journalists note that this occurred after President Zelenskyy's election victory.
It is known that Borys Yermak's name was mentioned during the High Anti-Corruption Court hearing on the selection of a preventive measure for Andriy Yermak.
According to the investigation, Borys Yermak served as his authorized representative and oversaw the construction of one of the buildings in the "Dynasty" housing cooperative in the village of Kozyn. Andrii Yermak, however, denies any involvement in the luxury construction project. Unlike his son, no official charges have been brought against Boris Yermak.
The media have identified at least one instance in which Borys Yermak flew to Russia via Belarus in the fall of 2019. In May 2019, Andrii Yermak became an aide to President Zelenskyy.
"On November 2, 2019, Borys Yermak flew from Belarus to St. Petersburg on a Belavia flight, arriving at Pulkovo Airport from Minsk, and on November 6, he flew back in the opposite direction," the investigation states.
"Schemes" notes that his wife, Andrii Yermak's mother, who was born in St. Petersburg, was also with him on this trip.
"In total, the woman traveled to Russia at least three times via the same route: once in 2018 and twice in 2019 (in June and November). Since direct flights between Ukraine and Russia had already been suspended at that time, she traveled to St. Petersburg from Kyiv via Minsk," the publication writes.
"Schemes" reached out to Borys Yermak for comment.
They also asked Andrii Yermak, through his lawyer Igor Fomin, about the purpose of his parents’ trips to Russia after he had already become an aide to the newly elected president of Ukraine, as well as for a comment on the information released by the official investigation regarding his father’s oversight of construction projects in Kozin.
Attorney Fomin noted that "these matters are not related to the criminal proceedings," and therefore he "will not assist in this matter."
What happened before?
In 2019, journalists from "Schemes" reported that Andriy Yermak and his father, Borys, had business ties to the Russian political elite.
According to YouControl, from 1999 to 2021, Borys Yermak headed the company "Interpromfinance Ukraine," where his son Andrii was a co-owner alongside Russian citizen Rakhamim Emanuilov. Andrii Yermak and Emanuilov were also partners in the company "M.E.P." and previously owned the "European Partnership Media Group." Rakhamim Emanuilov himself was a co-owner in Russia of the company "Interpromtorg," which founded "Interprombank," where Valery Ponomarev, a member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation, is a major shareholder.
Andrii Yermak's camp explained at the time that the joint venture had been registered back in 1999 and had not engaged in any active operations for years, and that Emanuilov himself is a scholar and religious studies expert.
Yermak is a suspect in the "Dynasty" case
- As a reminder, on the evening of May 11, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under investigation. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- The NABU reported that the participants in the "Dynasty Project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their personal use. Each house had an area of approximately 1,000 square meters, and the cost of a single house was about $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.
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The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksii Chernyshov also set up a front company to place the orders.
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After the full-scale invasion began, construction did not stop but actually picked up pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.
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Following media reports about "Dynasty," the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and real estate from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court placed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. Additionally, NABU and the SAPO conducted an inspection of the cottage community.
- The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.
- Yermak's attorney, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the suspicion was unfounded.
- Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only an apartment and a car.
- It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and unfinished properties belonging to "Dynasty."
- Yermak attributes the notification of suspicion issued to him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies."
- On May 14, Yermak was subjected to a preventive measure—he was taken into custody with bail set at 140 million hryvnia.
- On May 18, Yermak was released from pretrial detention.
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