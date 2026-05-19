Yermak’s defence team has lodged appeal against pre-trial measure: appeal will be heard on 21 May

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court will hear the appeal filed by the defense team of former Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak against the pretrial detention order on May 21.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidential Administration of the High Anti-Corruption Court, according to Censor.NET.

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The hearing will begin at 1:10 p.m. Earlier, Yermak’s attorney stated that he had appealed the High Anti-Corruption Court’s decision to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention on bail set at 140 million hryvnias.

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Yermak is a suspect in the "Dynasty" case