Yermak’s defence team has lodged appeal against pre-trial measure: appeal will be heard on 21 May
The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court will hear the appeal filed by the defense team of former Head of the President’s Office Andrii Yermak against the pretrial detention order on May 21.
This was reported by the press service of the Presidential Administration of the High Anti-Corruption Court, according to Censor.NET.
Details
The hearing will begin at 1:10 p.m. Earlier, Yermak’s attorney stated that he had appealed the High Anti-Corruption Court’s decision to impose a preventive measure in the form of detention on bail set at 140 million hryvnias.
Yermak is a suspect in the "Dynasty" case
- As a reminder, on the evening of May 11, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under investigation. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative.
- The NABU reported that the participants in the "Dynasty Project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their personal use. Each house had an area of approximately 1,000 square meters, and the cost of a single house was about $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.
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The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksii Chernyshov also set up a front company to place the orders.
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After the full-scale invasion began, construction did not stop but actually picked up pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.
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Following media reports about "Dynasty," the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and real estate from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court placed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. Additionally, NABU and the SAPO conducted an inspection of the cottage community.
- The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.
- Yermak's lawyer, Igor Fomin, also stated that the suspicion was unfounded.
- Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only an apartment and a car.
- It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and unfinished properties belonging to "Dynasty."
- Yermak attributes the notification of suspicion issued to him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies."
- On May 14, Yermak was subjected to a preventive measure—he was taken into custody with bail set at 140 million hryvnia.
- On May 18, Yermak was released from pretrial detention.
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