Expert in Yermak case threatened over construction examination. SSU collected information about her – "Servant of People" Radina

An expert engaged by NABU and SAPO to work on an examination regarding the scandalous "Dynasty" construction project in the Andriy Yermak case was threatened.

This was written on Facebook by "Servant of the People" MP, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy Anastasiia Radina, Censor.NET informs.

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Yermak’s contacts with a fortune-teller

She noted that she hears questions from colleagues like:

Why did NABU release Yermak's correspondence with a fortune teller?

Are they chasing hype, or is it personal revenge?

Is it true that this was irrelevant to proving Yermak's criminal actions?

Read more: "Congratulations to Yermak on returning from cell. Stay alert, because Tkach never sleeps," Bohutska says

Here, Radina emphasizes that the correspondence is part of proving the risk of obstruction of the investigation by the suspect. By law, to justify the necessity of detention, prosecutors must demonstrate the existence of such a risk, as well as explain why this risk cannot be prevented by more lenient measures.

"The SAPO evidence was not only about Yermak discussing appointments in the security sector with third parties. This is not news in political circles. Printouts regarding options for official appointments in the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine)— a 'minimum' and 'maximum' program — were found with Yermak's driver. This also surprises few people," she reminds.

Pressure on the expert in the Yermak case

However, as the MP adds, prosecutors also showed the likely "fruits" of this influence in the form of real pressure on the expert engaged in the case by NABU and SAPO.

Read more: In Anti-Corruption Strategy, Cabinet of Ministers spat on key Euro-integration promises – "Servant of People" Radina

"And this part of the story deserves far more attention than 'feng shui'. In court, the SAPO prosecutor noted that the expert had been openly threatened. Specifically, she was 'approached' with a demand to stop working on the examination of this construction project — the expert herself testified to this. The investigation also established that information about the expert, including from restricted databases, was collected by the SSU, and later this information 'surfaced' in anonymous Telegram channels linked to the SSU.

And this is already much more than just correspondence that can be dismissed as talks 'about nothing' or speculations about influence. We will certainly study this in more detail in parliament," Radina concludes.

Watch more: Yermak released from pre-trial detention center after bail posted. VIDEO

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On May 14, a preventive measure was chosen for Yermak: he was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 140 million.

On May 18, Yermak was released from the pre-trial detention center.

See more: Bodyguards who picked Yermak up from pre-trial detention center previously guarded Zelenskyy – media. PHOTO