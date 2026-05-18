In Anti-Corruption Strategy, Cabinet of Ministers spat on key Euro-integration promises – "Servant of People" Radina

The Cabinet of Ministers did not include the reform of the prosecutor general's appointment and an independent contest for electing the head of the State Bureau of Investigation into the draft law on the Anti-Corruption Strategy of Ukraine.

This was reported by "Servant of the People" MP, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy Anastasiia Radina, Censor.NET informs.

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"Now it's official: the government led by Yuliia Svyrydenko has spat on key Euro-integration promises from the Kachka-Kos communique. Having submitted its draft of the anti-corruption strategy, the Government not only failed to include either the reform of the Prosecutor General's appointment or an independent contest for electing the head of the SBI. Against the backdrop of the suspicion cast on Yermak, the government also excluded from the text of the strategy the provision allowing SAPO to carry out procedural actions without the approval of the Prosecutor General," she noted.

Radina called this a "shameful absurdity."

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"Let me remind you that the 10-point Kachka-Kos communique appeared in December last year as an anti-crisis measure. It was an attempt to restore trust after the scandal involving the attempt to destroy the independence of NABU-SAPO and operation 'Midas.'

And right now, against the backdrop of new 'tapes' emerging, the suspicion against Yermak, and desperate attempts to raise bail for him, the government decided to spit on both international agreements and potential reputational risks for the country.

Obviously, it is more important for the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers to maintain the influence of 'their' Kravchenkos and Sukhachovs than the remnants of respect," the MP explained.

Radina believes that the Government is acting contrary to the interim benchmarks for negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, which are official requirements. Without meeting these benchmarks, there will be no EU accession.

"The government failed to declare even an intention to fulfill the key EU requirements. Even in such a visionary document as the anti-corruption strategy. Should we understand that the government also doesn't give a damn about the 83% of citizens who want Ukraine to join the EU? Bravo," the parliamentarian concluded.

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