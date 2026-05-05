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Slovakia’s ruling party has spoken out against supporting Ukraine’s accession to EU

Fico’s partners have spoken out against supporting Ukraine’s accession to the EU

The Slovak National Party (SNS) is insisting that Prime Minister Robert Fico not support Ukraine’s membership in the European Union until the next election.

According to Censor.NET, SNS leader Andrej Danko made this statement on Facebook.

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He emphasized that the party categorically opposes the negotiations between the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic and the President of Ukraine. Furthermore, Slovak nationalists do not support Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

"The SNS is convinced that the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic has no authority to declare on behalf of Slovakia that Ukraine will receive support for its accession to the EU," Danko noted.

Read more: Fico says he is going to Moscow to meet Putin but will skip 9 May parade

The party states that, as a member of the Slovak government, it is prepared to "go to the limits of political responsibility" if Fico does not guarantee that, during the term of the government of which they are both part, he will not vote in favor of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Background

Read more: "There will be no fast-track membership": France has set tough conditions for Ukraine’s EU accession

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Slovakia (314) Fico Robert (159)
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