The Slovak National Party (SNS) is insisting that Prime Minister Robert Fico not support Ukraine’s membership in the European Union until the next election.

According to Censor.NET, SNS leader Andrej Danko made this statement on Facebook.

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He emphasized that the party categorically opposes the negotiations between the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic and the President of Ukraine. Furthermore, Slovak nationalists do not support Ukraine’s accession to the EU.

"The SNS is convinced that the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic has no authority to declare on behalf of Slovakia that Ukraine will receive support for its accession to the EU," Danko noted.

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The party states that, as a member of the Slovak government, it is prepared to "go to the limits of political responsibility" if Fico does not guarantee that, during the term of the government of which they are both part, he will not vote in favor of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Background

Earlier, Fico stated that despite certain differences, he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are interested in friendly relations between the two countries.

On May 4, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Robert Fico in Yerevan. According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is open to constructive dialogue with Slovakia and is interested in strong mutual relations.

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