"Congratulations to Yermak on returning from cell. Stay alert, because Tkach never sleeps," Bohutska says

Liza Bohutska, an MP from Servant of the People, congratulated former head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak on his release from a pre-trial detention center on bail.

She wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Bohutska wished Yermak to "stay alert."

"Congratulations, Andriy Yermak, on returning home from a ‘higher-comfort’ cell. I am sure this event will cause nausea, pain and full-blown hysteria among many haters. Well, let it," the MP wrote.

She said support for the former head of the President’s Office was strong.

"Actually, I thought support for Andriy Borysovych was so-so... Within the margin of error. But no. There are many people who value Yermak’s efforts to defend Ukraine. Ukrainska Pravda is not all of Ukraine. And Nikolov and Shabunin are not the backbone of anti-corruption. Nor are Zhelezniak and Honcharenko exactly truth-tellers. They are a petty plague. All of them," the parliamentarian wrote.

In addition, Bohutska wished Yermak "stay alert, measured and focused."

"Remember that Tkach (Mykhailo Tkach – a journalist at "Ukrainska Pravda", – ed.) never sleeps. I wish you strength and patience," added the MP.

As a reminder, on 18 May, former Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak was released from pre-trial detention after posting bail.

Read more: Largest amount from Rebrov: media reports who posted bail for Yermak. LIST

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On May 14, a preventive measure was chosen for Yermak: he was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 140 million.

On May 18, Yermak was released from the pre-trial detention center.

See more: Bodyguards who picked Yermak up from pre-trial detention center previously guarded Zelenskyy – media. PHOTO