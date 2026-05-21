Yermak’s lawyer Fomin on Veronika Feng Shui: "My client is not married. Maybe he was looking for someone he could consult with". VIDEO

The publication of transcripts of private conversations between Andriy Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and the fortune-teller (astrologer) Veronika Fengshui is an attempt to exert media pressure and has nothing to do with the criminal proceedings.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview by the former official’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin.

The defense lawyer criticized law enforcement officers for searching the woman’s home, seizing her phone and leaking private correspondence online. He stressed that his client is an unmarried man who has the right to a private life.

"Any man, even a fairly strong person, still sometimes wants to talk to someone. I do not know, to a woman, for example... Because this burden is still very difficult to carry alone. Sometimes you want not to be very strong, to hear someone, to consult with someone. As I understand it, my client is not married. Maybe he was looking for that kind of person, someone he could consult with. What is wrong with that?" Fomin said.

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