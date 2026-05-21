Ruscists strike Druzhkivka with FAB bombs and FPV drone: 4 killed, 5 injured. PHOTO

Russian occupiers attacked Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region with three FAB-250 aerial bombs fitted with UMPK guidance kits.

This was reported by the Donetsk region prosecutor’s office, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Three men aged 33, 59 and 62 were killed in the Russian strike.

"Four more men sustained injuries of varying severity. The victims are receiving medical assistance. One of them is in serious condition," the statement said.

An hour later, the Russians struck a VAZ-2107 car moving along one of the streets of the settlement with an FPV drone.

A 52-year-old local resident sustained fatal injuries, while a 51-year-old man was diagnosed with blast and closed traumatic brain injuries, as well as multiple shrapnel wounds.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: one person killed, 11 injured. PHOTOS









💥An hour later, the occupiers used an FPV drone to strike a VAZ-2107 car as it was driving along one of the city’s streets. A 52-year-old local resident sustained fatal injuries, while a 51-year-old man was diagnosed with a blast injury, a closed traumatic brain injury and multiple shrapnel wounds.

See more: Russian forces attacked Druzhkivka in Donetsk region: one person killed. VIDEO+PHOTOS