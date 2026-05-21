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Italy to allocate another EUR 10 million to Ukraine’s energy sector – Shmyhal
Italy will provide Ukraine with an additional EUR 10 million to restore its energy infrastructure.
This was stated by Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.
What is known about the aid
The relevant agreement was signed by Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa and Artur Lorkowski, director of the Energy Community Secretariat.
The funds will be used for repair and restoration work in the energy sector.
According to Shmyhal, Italy had previously transferred EUR 13 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.
During a meeting with Artur Lorkowski, Shmyhal also thanked international partners for supporting Ukraine’s energy sector.
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