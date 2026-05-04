State budget received over UAH 1 trillion in four months, with grants providing significant share

In January-April 2026, UAH 1.04 trillion was received by the general fund of Ukraine’s state budget.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

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Main sources of revenue

Taxes accounted for the largest share of key revenues:

UAH 204.9 billion from VAT on imports;

UAH 130.8 billion from personal income tax and the military levy;

UAH 112.1 billion from corporate income tax;

UAH 112.1 billion from VAT on goods produced in Ukraine;

UAH 100.6 billion from excise tax.

The budget also received UAH 20.1 billion in customs duties and UAH 17.2 billion in rent payments.

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International assistance

Grants from partners remain an important source of funding.

"In four months, Ukraine received UAH 228.2 billion in international assistance," the Ministry of Finance said.

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Other revenues and expenditures

In April, the National Bank transferred UAH 73 billion in profit to the budget.

In total, UAH 1.43 trillion was received by the general and special funds of the budget, while expenditures amounted to UAH 1.7 trillion.

Debt and borrowings

During this period, the state raised UAH 244.3 billion in borrowings, or 34% of the plan.

Of this amount, UAH 176.4 billion was raised through domestic government bonds, and another UAH 67.9 billion came from external sources, including financing from the IMF.

State debt repayments amounted to UAH 190.1 billion, while debt servicing costs stood at UAH 103.2 billion.

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