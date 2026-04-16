Results of "Ramstein": $4 billion for air defence and over $1.5 billion for UAVs for Ukraine, - Fedorov

Following the Ramstein meeting, the partners announced new aid packages for Ukraine: $4 billion for air defence and over $1.5 billion for drones, as well as support for missiles and defence projects.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

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Among the partners’ key decisions are new contributions to the PURL initiative, as well as support for the supply of missiles for Patriot systems.

"Despite one of the harshest winters and massive attacks with missiles and drones, we have held our ground. In accordance with the President’s instructions, we have strengthened our air defence and are containing and wearing down the enemy on the battlefield," Fedorov noted.

Contributions from countries

The UK is providing the largest support package in the field of drones this year.

Germany is investing $4 billion in strengthening air defence. A further $600 million will be provided for the development of deep strike and mid-strike capabilities.

The Netherlands is allocating €248 million to UAVs.

Norway is allocating $560 million for basic drone provision to brigades and $150 million for a logistics hub.

Spain is allocating €215 million under the SAFE programme and is bolstering air defence with additional missiles for the Patriot system.

Canada is contributing: $15 million to the NSATU fund, $42 million to the Czech initiative and $17 million for critical engineering equipment.

Lithuania is allocating $39 million to the Czech initiative, $29 million to PURL, as well as reinforcing the Defence Forces with armoured vehicles and supporting the rehabilitation of military personnel.

Belgium is channelling €75 million to the Czech initiative, €75 million to the German air defence initiative and €85 million to the drone coalition. It is also supporting the F-16 programme and stepping up sanctions pressure on Russia’s shadow fleet.

Estonia is joining the effort to strengthen air defence – $13 million for PURL.

"I would like to highlight the initiative to strengthen air defence, launched by Boris Pistorius – €2 billion has already been allocated for urgent deliveries.

There have also been important signals of support from the UK, Germany and Canada regarding further expansion of cooperation," Fedorov added.

Read more: Fedorov ahead of Ramstein: Russia’s losses have reached level exceeding pace of its mobilisation