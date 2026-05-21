Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region almost 30 times: 17 injured, apartment blocks, enterprise and administrative building damaged
Throughout the day on 21 May, Russian troops launched almost 30 attacks on four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region using drones and artillery, injuring people.
This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
Strike on Dnipro
Apartment blocks were damaged in Dnipro. Fifteen people were injured.
Kryvyi Rih
An enterprise was damaged in Kryvyi Rih. A man was injured.
Synelnykove district
In Synelnykove district, the Vasylkivka, Sloviankа and Pokrovske communities came under attack. An administrative building, a home and a summer kitchen were damaged.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, Russians targeted Nikopol, as well as the Myrove, Marhanets, and Pokrovske communities. A fire broke out.
A man was injured. Infrastructure was damaged.
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