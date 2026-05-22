France calls on China to influence Russia to end war, - Foreign Ministry

French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavry stated that Paris is using its dialogue with China to try to persuade Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrinform.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"What we are seeing is an extremely distorted, unbalanced relationship between Russia and China, especially since the start of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which has cut Russia off from many of its partners, particularly in the energy and economic sectors," said Confavry, commenting on Putin’s visit to China.

Paris is maintaining a dialogue with Beijing regarding the war in Ukraine

France, as noted by a representative of the Foreign Ministry, continues to maintain an ongoing dialogue with China in order to convey messages regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

"This channel allows us to appeal to China to use its privileged relationship with Moscow and call for an end to this aggression," he emphasized.

The G7 will focus on global economic and security challenges

Confaure also linked France’s response to the growing cooperation between China and Russia to the priorities of Paris’s G7 presidency in 2026.

According to him, the key priorities include reducing global economic imbalances, strengthening economic security, and coordinating responses to geopolitical, financial, and energy challenges.

The G7 Leaders' Summit is scheduled for June 15–17 in Evian, France.

Read more: Russian dictator Putin has arrived in China on two-day visit