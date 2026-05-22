One person died and 6 others were injured in enemy shelling in Kherson region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have launched massive attacks on the Kherson region using artillery, aircraft, and drones.

This was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Which towns and villages were shelled?

Over the past 24 hours, the following areas came under enemy drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling: Rakivka, Virivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Charivne, Bilyayivka, Stanislav, Krasnosilske, Vilne, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Antonivka, Burgunka, Dudchany, Zmiivka, Odradokamianka, Ponyativka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Tyahynka, Tokarivka, Zymivnyk, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Mykhailivka, Novoberyslav, Novooleksandrivka, Rozlyv, Romashkove, and the city of Kherson.

Destruction

Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging six high-rise buildings and eight private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a cell tower, a minibus, an excavator, private garages, and cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, 6 people were injured.

It was later reported that this morning, in the Dnipro district of Kherson, Russians attacked a man using a drone. The man, a resident of Kherson whose identity is currently being determined, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the attack.

Read more: One person has been killed and 10 injured, including teenager, as result of Russian attacks on Kherson