791 children killed in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Lubinets says

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, at least 15,850 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, including 791 children. This is more than the population of many Ukrainian villages and small towns.

This was reported by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

"791 children killed means hundreds of unfulfilled dreams, school plays never performed, birthdays never celebrated," Lubinets stressed.

Another 44,809 people have been injured, including 2,752 children, according to the UN. And these are only confirmed cases; the real figures may be much higher.

Read more: 684 children have died in Ukraine during full-scale war – Zelenska

The list is growing

Lubinets stressed that this list continues to grow.

"The world sees Russia deliberately attacking peaceful cities and civilians. And these crimes must not be silenced. Every loss must be recorded, and every crime must receive a proper assessment from the international community," he added.

Read more: Three days of mourning for those killed in Russian strike declared in Bohodukhiv