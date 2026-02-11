Three days of mourning for those killed in Russian strike declared in Bohodukhiv

February 11, 12, and 13 are days of mourning in the Bohodukhiv district of the Kharkiv region.

This was announced on Facebook by Mayor Volodymyr Bely, according to Censor.NET.

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"Bogodukhivshchyna is in mourning. Again. For the second time in two days, the heart of our community is torn apart by unspeakable pain.

Today, the enemy committed a crime that is beyond human comprehension. As a result of the strike on a private house, we lost the most precious thing we had—our future. Three little angels: two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl. Their 34-year-old father died with them. Their mother and grandmother are fighting for their lives under medical supervision.

There are no words to comfort the relatives. There is no prayer that can heal the heart of a mother who has lost her children. We can only be there, share this burden, and engrave each name in our memory," he writes.

See more: New details of strike on Bohodukhiv: Russia kills three children and their father; pregnant mother hospitalized with injuries and burns (updated). PHOTOS

In connection with this tragedy and the deaths of civilians over the past two days, Bely signed an order:

- Declare February 11, 12, and 13 as days of mourning in the Bohodukhiv district:

- Lower the State Flags of Ukraine with black ribbons on administrative buildings, buildings of enterprises, and institutions.

- Cancel all entertainment and mass events.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor NET reported on a Russian strike on Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region: three young children and an adult man were killed.

See more: Consequences of Russian strike on Bohodukhiv: rescuers recovered bodies of four victims from rubble, three of whom were children aged one and two. VIDEO+PHOTOS