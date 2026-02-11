New details of strike on Bohodukhiv: Russia kills three children and their father; pregnant mother hospitalized with injuries and burns (updated)

According to the investigation, on February 11 at around 11:30 p.m., an enemy UAV, preliminarily identified as a Geran-2, struck a private home in the city of Bohodukhiv, where a family of five lived.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

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Tragedy in the family

It is noted that the strike completely destroyed the house and sparked a fire, leaving the family trapped under the rubble.

Three children were killed: a one-year-old girl and two boys aged 1 year and 3 months (according to the State Emergency Service, Russia killed two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl, the editors note), as well as their 34-year-old father.

Read more: Russian strike on Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv region kills three young children and adult man (updated)

"Rescuers managed to save the children’s mother. The woman sustained a blast injury, a traumatic brain injury, acoustic barotrauma, and thermal burns. She is 35 weeks pregnant," the statement said.













An elderly resident of a neighboring household also required medical assistance and was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction and a hypertensive crisis.

Updated information

According to Suspilne Kharkiv, the man who was killed was a demobilized serviceman who returned from the front after having part of his leg amputated.

According to community head Viktor Kovalenko, the man was a demobilized serviceman: he returned from the war with a disability after part of his leg was amputated and used a prosthesis.

The family moved to the city from the settlement of Zolochiv as part of an evacuation just a few days before the tragedy.

Mourning

February 11, 12 and 13 were declared days of mourning in the Bohodukhiv community over the deaths of local residents, including four children.

Bohodukhiv Mayor Volodymyr Bielyi reported this.

Over these days, the community will lower state flags with black ribbons and cancel all entertainment and mass events.

"As a result of the strike on a private house, we lost what is most precious — our future. Three little angels: two one-year-old boys and a two-year-old girl. Their 34-year-old father was killed along with them. The mother and grandmother are fighting for their lives under doctors’ supervision," the statement said.

Background

Earlier, Censor NET reported on a Russian strike on Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region: three young children and an adult man were killed.

See more: Enemy attacked Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region: woman and child killed. PHOTOS