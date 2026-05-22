Zelenskyy discusses stepping up diplomacy for peace with Starmer, Macron and Merz

On Friday, 22 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a call with E3 leaders Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, and Friedrich Merz.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Europe’s participation in the peace process

According to the president, the key topic of the conversation was stepping up the negotiation process to end the war, as well as Europe’s participation in it.

"All partners note that Ukraine’s position is significantly stronger, both on the battlefield and in our long-range capabilities. This matters, and this kind of pressure from us can prompt proper and effective diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.

Following the call, the leaders agreed that national security advisers would meet soon.

Read more: Merz proposes special status for Ukraine in the EU prior to full membership, - media

Russia’s plans

"I separately informed the leaders about Russia’s plans regarding Ukraine, Belarus, and other areas in Europe. We are tracking everything related to their political and military intentions. Our intelligence-level teams will exchange the available information in greater detail," Zelenskyy said.

Communication with the US

The call also covered communication with the American side.

"We are doing everything to ensure that there is real peace," the head of state summed up.

Read more: Zelenskyy heard Syrskyi’s report: We are achieving our objectives in the Sumy region border area