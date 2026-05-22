Zelenskyy heard Syrskyi’s report: We are achieving our objectives in the Sumy region border area

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that Syrskyi reported on the use of long-range drones against Russian oil refineries and export facilities.

"In particular, last night the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out operations in the direction of the oil refinery in Yaroslavl – that is about 700 kilometres from our territory. We are bringing the war back home, to Russia, and this is entirely justified.



There were also strikes on specific targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. We are also preparing further demonstrations of our long-range strikes and mid-range strikes in response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities," Zelenskyy said.

The President and the Chief of the General Staff also discussed the situation on the front line.

Read: Zelenskyy on the Russian offensive: Ukrainian intelligence has analysed all possible scenarios

"Yes, since the start of 2026, Russian losses on the front line have already exceeded 145,000 personnel. Specifically, nearly 86,000 have been killed, at least 59,000 seriously wounded, and more than 800 Russian servicemen have been taken prisoner. We are achieving our objectives in the border areas of the Sumy region.

We are continuing to destroy Russian personnel and the occupiers’ equipment in other areas as well. I would particularly like to thank our drone operators for their accuracy. Active operations are also ongoing, for which the paratroopers and assault troops deserve special mention. Thank you to every Ukrainian unit that is achieving results!" – the Head of State concluded.

Read more: Syrskyi says when demobilization of military personnel may be possible in Ukraine