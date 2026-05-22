Hungary bans imports of agricultural products from Ukraine – Magyar

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced that the country’s government is banning imports of agricultural products from Ukraine.

He wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Budapest’s decision

"The government is rescinding Hungary’s intention to withdraw from the International Criminal Court and banning imports of agricultural products from Ukraine," Magyar said.

Peter Magyar did not provide details on how the decision would be implemented.

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Background

On 13 May, Hungary’s emergency decrees banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products expired. The ban had been imposed by the country’s previous government under Viktor Orbán.

Hungary banned imports of more than 20 goods, such as:

wheat;

corn;

sunflower seeds;

rapeseed;

flour;

poultry meat;

eggs and others.

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