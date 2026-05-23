Trump is seriously considering new strikes on Iran, - Axios

On May 22, U.S. President Donald Trump held a meeting with his national security team to discuss the war with Iran and possible scenarios should the negotiations fail.

According to Censor.NET, Axios reports this, citing U.S. officials.

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What was discussed at the White House

According to the publication, Trump is seriously considering the possibility of new strikes against Iran if a breakthrough in the negotiations is not achieved in the near future.

During the meeting, the president was briefed on the progress of diplomatic talks and various scenarios for next steps.

The meeting was attended by Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hagset, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and other officials.

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What is known about the negotiations

One of Axios' sources described the negotiations as "painful" and said that draft documents are exchanged between the parties on a daily basis without any significant progress.

According to sources, Trump has become increasingly disillusioned with the negotiations with Iran in recent days.

At the same time, Axios notes that the U.S. president has not yet made a final decision on resuming military operations.

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What Iran is saying

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that negotiations are ongoing, but an agreement is not yet in sight.

The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency, citing a source in the Iranian negotiating team, stated that the main focus is currently on "ending the war."