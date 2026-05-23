Enemy drone attacked funeral procession on outskirts of Sumy: one man died, 8 were injured, one person is in serious condition (updated)

On the morning of 23 May 2026, Russian forces attacked a funeral procession in Sumy.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

"A cynical attack. Today, a Russian drone attacked a funeral procession on the outskirts of Sumy. People have been injured. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical care. According to preliminary reports, one person is in a serious condition," the message states.

It is also noted that all the circumstances and consequences of the strike are currently being investigated.

Watch more: Russians dropped propaganda leaflets and counterfeit money on Sumy from a drone. VIDEO

There is a threat of further attacks

"The threat of further attacks by the enemy remains. Please be careful and do not ignore air raid sirens," emphasises Hryhorov.

Updated information

According to the Regional State Administration, there are currently nine reported casualties. Medical personnel have already treated four people, who are now receiving outpatient care.

"Medical personnel are currently fighting to save the life of a person who was seriously injured in the Sumy community—resuscitation efforts are underway. Another person is in critical condition and is undergoing surgery," the regional governor said.

There is one fatality