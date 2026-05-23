Sweden supports Ukraine’s accession to NATO, - Defence Minister

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson stated that Ukraine should have a path to joining NATO and the European Union.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Politico.

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What Sweden's defense minister said

Jonson emphasized that all European countries have the right to join NATO if they meet the Alliance's requirements.

According to him, no country should have the right to veto the accession of other states.

At the same time, the minister acknowledged that there is currently no consensus among allies regarding Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Why Sweden Supports Ukraine

Paul Jonson stated that Ukraine could become a key element of European security.

Among his arguments, he cited the size of the Ukrainian army, military innovations, and the potential of the defense industry.

The minister also highlighted the rapid development of Ukraine's defense sector following the outbreak of full-scale war.

Read more: Ukraine-NATO Council discussed work of JATEC center and integration of combat experience of AFU

What people are saying about Ukraine's defense industry

According to Jonsson, Ukraine has established one of the most efficient defense markets in Europe.

He noted that following Russia’s invasion, Ukraine deregulated the defense sector, partially privatized it, and opened it up to competition, which made it possible to rapidly ramp up arms production.