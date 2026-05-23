Iran has complained to UN about US "blackmail" and "excessive demands" during negotiations, - media

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Arakchi told UN Secretary-General António Guterres that the United States is making "repeated excessive demands" during negotiations with Tehran.

According to Censor.NET, The Times of Israel reports on this.

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What Iran said

According to Arakchi, Iran continues to participate in the diplomatic process with the United States, despite "repeated betrayals of diplomacy and military aggression against Iran."

The Iranian foreign minister also accused Washington of taking contradictory positions and making excessive demands.

Read more: Iran is threatening to extend war beyond Middle East in event of US strikes

What is known about the negotiations

As the publication notes, negotiations between the parties have been ongoing since the ceasefire on April 8.

Despite a series of contacts, including face-to-face meetings in Islamabad, the parties have yet to reach a final settlement.

In addition, full access to the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supplies passes, has not yet been restored.