Iran is threatening to extendwar beyond Middle East in event of US strikes

Iran has declared its readiness to expand the war beyond the Middle East in the event of new strikes by the United States. This statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke of a possible resumption of military operations against Tehran.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in a Reuters article.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The risk of the conflict spreading beyond the region

Trump said that on Monday and Tuesday he was close to deciding on a new bombing campaign against Iran. At the same time, he postponed this move in order to continue diplomatic negotiations.

"I was an hour away from making a decision," he told reporters at the White House.

The U.S. president also added that negotiations with Iran are going well and could be concluded very soon.

In response, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated that if there are further attacks, the war could spread far beyond the region.

"If aggression against Iran occurs again, the promised regional war will this time extend beyond the region," the statement reads.

Iran has previously threatened to launch attacks on countries in the Middle East where U.S. military bases are located.

Read more: US and Israel are preparing for possible new strikes on Iran, - NYT

Political signals and the situation in the U.S. Senate

Earlier, the U.S. Senate approved the procedural advancement of a bill that would require Congress to approve any future military operations against Iran.

Fifty senators voted in favor of the resolution, while 47 voted against it.

Four Republicans joined the Democrats in supporting the initiative.