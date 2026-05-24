Usyk defeated Verhoeven: knocked down in the 11th round. VIDEO (updated)

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has successfully defended his world heavyweight title. In a bout held at the arena in Giza, Egypt, the Ukrainian defeated Dutchman Rico Verhoeven, knocking him down in the 11th round.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the broadcast of the fight.

Details of the fight

In the early rounds, Verhoeven was significantly more active than the Ukrainian. Usyk took several blows.

Towards the middle of the bout, Usyk levelled the playing field, although Verhoeven was still effectively using his height and reach to his advantage.

At the end of the 10th round, the opponents exchanged blows, after which Usyk went on the attack.

The decisive moment came in the 11th round, when the Dutchman was caught by a straight punch from the Ukrainian and found himself on the canvas.

It is worth noting here that Usyk successfully defended his championship titles.

Usyk’s speech

"I know that Ukraine is being bombed right now. My family, who are in a shelter, have written: 'I love you'," Usyk said after the fight.

"I want to dedicate this victory to the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian soldiers. Glory to God and Glory to Ukraine!" said Usyk.