Two people were injured in car explosion in Odesa: SSU is treating it as terrorist attack

The SBU has classified the car explosion in the Prymorskyi District of Odesa as a terrorist act and has already opened a criminal investigation into the matter.

This is mentioned in a statement from the SSU press office in the Odesa region, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to preliminary findings from the investigation, the explosion occurred late in the evening on May 23 on Universytetska Street. Two people who were inside the vehicle were injured. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

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Comprehensive measures are underway

It is noted that the Security Service, in cooperation with the National Police, is conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine all the circumstances of the incident and identify those involved.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act).

Further details regarding the investigation will be provided at a later time.