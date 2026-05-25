Situation in Ukraine is better than ever during war – Stubb

The current military situation is the best for Ukraine since the start of the war, while support for the war in Russia is weakening.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s remarks during a question-and-answer programme on Yle Radio Suomi.

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"The first year of this war was a struggle for survival for Ukraine. Then came three years of resilience. Now it is pure mathematics," the Finnish President noted.

He stressed that there are now eight Russian soldiers killed for every Ukrainian soldier killed.

"In addition, support for the war in Russia is falling, meaning Ukraine currently has the advantage," Stubb added.

Background

The Guardian reported that frustration with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is growing among Russian elites over the protracted war against Ukraine and the country’s deteriorating economic situation.

Read more: War against Ukraine could turn into Putin’s defeat - Guardian