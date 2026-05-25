Power outages reported in 5 regions due to Russian strikes – Energy Ministry

As a result of hostilities and attacks on energy facilities, some customers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Cherkasy, and Kharkiv regions temporarily remain without power supply.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press center of the Energy Ministry.

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Restoration forecast

As noted, energy workers are operating in an intensified mode to restore power supply to all customers as quickly as possible. Recovery work continues around the clock.

Read more: Power outages in 6 regions due to Russian strikes, - Ministry of Energy

No scheduled blackouts expected

Restrictions are not expected to be applied today. Any changes in power supply should be checked on the official resources of your distribution system operators.

"Active electricity consumption should be shifted to daytime today, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. In the evening hours, consumers are asked, where possible, to use electricity sparingly from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Energy Ministry stressed.

Read more: Ukraine’s cities have adapted to power outages. Europe should learn from this – Wadephul