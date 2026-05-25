Two people killed and 16 injured in enemy shelling of Kherson region

Over the past day, Russian troops once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems, and UAVs of various types.

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET writes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Which settlements came under fire?

Over the past day, Antonivka, Zymivnyk, Pryozerne, Sadove, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Rozlyv, Romashkove, Tomyna Balka, Ivanivka, Mykilske, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Novoberyslav, Tarasa Shevchenka, Mylove, Kachkarivka, Novokairy, Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novoraisk, Kostyrka, Lvove, Vysoke and the city of Kherson came under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery shelling.

Destruction

Russian troops struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the region’s settlements. In particular, three apartment buildings and six private houses were damaged. The occupiers also damaged a shop and private cars.

As a result of Russian aggression, two people were killed and 16 others were injured.

Read more: One person died and 6 others were injured in enemy shelling in Kherson region