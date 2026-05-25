OUN leader Melnyk and his wife reburied at military cemetery. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Andrii Melnyk, head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and a colonel of the Ukrainian People’s Republic Army, and his wife Sofiia Fedak-Melnyk were reburied at the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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The ceremony was attended by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third president Viktor Yushchenko, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov and his deputy Iryna Vereshchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and Vice Speaker Oleksandr Korniienko, Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine Nataliia Kalmykova, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory Oleksandr Alforov, Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience Viktor Yelenskyi, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk, former head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory and MP Volodymyr Viatrovych, and other officials.

"When we were bringing Colonel Andrii Melnyk and his wife Sofiia back to Ukraine through Zakarpattia and then across half the country to our free capital, Kyiv, there was no discord on this path, the kind that so often used to throw us off course, to throw Ukraine off course. There was no doubt about who is Ukraine’s true enemy and who are its friends, partners and brothers. And there was our gratitude, our unconditional gratitude to everyone who put their life in service of Ukraine and thanks to whom Ukraine is withstanding Russian strikes and preserving itself," President Zelenskyy said.

The event became the first honorary reburial of a fighter for Ukraine’s independence on the grounds of the NMMC.

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