Five unknown defenders who gave their lives for their homeland were buried at memorial cemetery. PHOTOS

On Saturday, 28 March, a ceremony was held at the National Military Memorial Cemetery (NMM) to lay to rest, with full honours, the unidentified remains of military personnel and police officers who lost their lives as a result of the armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Office of the President.

As noted, the event was attended by: Head of the President’s Office Kirill Budanov, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Natalia Kalmykova, Deputy Heads of the President’s Office Iryna Vereshchuk and Viktor Mykyta, representatives of the Ministry of Defence, and heads of regional state administrations.

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Five unknown defenders laid to rest

During the ceremony, five unknown defenders who gave their lives for their homeland were buried. The decision to bury them at the National Military Memorial Cemetery was taken by the Poltava, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernivtsi and Rivne regional military administrations.

To date, 242 burials have taken place at the National Military Memorial Cemetery, 172 of which are of unknown defenders of Ukraine.











