2,318 children remain actively missing in Ukraine since start of full-scale war

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, 2,318 children have been actively listed as missing in Ukraine.

This was reported by the Juvenile Police on Telegram on the occasion of International Missing Children’s Day, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

Law enforcement officers stressed that all possible national and international tools are being used to search for, rescue and bring home every young Ukrainian.

According to the police, the work continues without interruption until every child is safe.

Read more: 791 children killed in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Lubinets says