Four Ukrainian children brought back from TOT in Kherson region
Four more children have been brought back from the temporarily occupied territory (TOT).
This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.
Details
These are two boys and two girls aged from 6 to 17.
"Fortunately, our children are already safe and receiving the necessary assistance," he added.
The return took place as part of the President of Ukraine’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative and with the assistance of the Save Ukraine charity.
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