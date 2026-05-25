Four Ukrainian children brought back from TOT in Kherson region

Four more children have been brought back from the temporarily occupied territory (TOT).

This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

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These are two boys and two girls aged from 6 to 17.

"Fortunately, our children are already safe and receiving the necessary assistance," he added.

The return took place as part of the President of Ukraine’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative and with the assistance of the Save Ukraine charity.

Read more: Two more children and teenager brought back from Kherson region’s temporarily occupied territory and Russia