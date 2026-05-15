Two more children and teenager brought back from Kherson region’s temporarily occupied territory and Russia

Two more children and a teenager have been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region, and Russia, under the President of Ukraine’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

It is noted that those brought back include one boy and two girls aged between one and 17. One of them is a child deprived of parental care.

"In particular, a 17-year-old boy was rescued from occupation. The Russians intimidated him with a stun gun, and his home was searched twice by armed men. When electricity, water, and internet disappeared in the house, the boy realised he had no future under occupation," the head of the regional military administration said.

Read more: Another group of children and teenagers has been returned from toccupied part of Kherson region

Children are already safe

It is noted that the return took place with the assistance of the Save Ukraine charity organisation. The children are now recovering from what they have been through at Hope and Recovery centres. They are receiving comprehensive psychological support, assistance with restoring documents and have comfortable housing.

Read more: Over 2,100 Ukrainian children abducted by Russian Federation returned as part of Bring Kids Back UA initiative, - Zelenskyy

Prokudin recalled that since the start of 2026 alone, 75 children have already been brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region and Russia.