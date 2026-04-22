Over 2,100 Ukrainian children abducted by Russian Federation returned as part of Bring Kids Back UA initiative, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Oleksandr Bevz and Maksym Maksymov, representatives of the Bring Kids Back UA team, on the initiative’s results.
Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Results
Zelenskyy noted that, overall, the initiative has succeeded in bringing back more than 2,100 Ukrainian children who had been abducted by Russia. Of these, 150 have been returned since the beginning of this year.
International organizations
In addition, the parties discussed separately the support for efforts at the level of international organizations.
"Recently, for the first time at the UN level, the deportation and forced displacement of our children were classified as crimes against humanity. This is very important, and this work must continue," the president noted.
International Coalition
Zelenskyy also announced preparations for a ministerial-level meeting of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, which will take place on May 11 in Brussels.
"We are counting on broad participation, concrete decisions, and practical support from our partners," he added.
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