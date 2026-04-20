Europol helped trace 45 Ukrainian children forcibly deported by Russia

Europol and its partners have traced 45 forcibly transferred Ukrainian children. Forty investigators from 18 countries and several partners met in The Hague for coordinated investigations using open-source intelligence.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to hromadske, this was stated in a report.

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It is reported that 40 experts from 18 countries, representatives of the International Criminal Court, and non-governmental partners took part in this initiative.

Read more: 688 children have been killed and 2,392 injured in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion – Lubinets

Routes of transferred children investigated

In reports compiled by open-source intelligence experts, they examined the transport routes used to move the children, as well as the names of military personnel and other individuals who facilitated the deportations. They also documented the locations of the camps to which Ukrainian children were taken.

According to Europol, more than 19,500 children have so far been forcibly transferred or deported from occupied territories to Russia or Belarus.

Read more: UN commission recognises Russia’s deportation of Ukrainian children as crime against humanity

They state that "some children have been adopted by Russian citizens, while others are being held in re-education camps or psychiatric hospitals."

In February, it was reported that Ukraine had already managed to bring home 2,000 children whom Russia had been illegally holding under its control. The returns took place under the Bring Kids Back UA initiative with the participation of state bodies, civil society organisations and international partners.