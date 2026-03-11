688 children have been killed and 2,392 injured in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion – Lubinets

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 688 children have been killed in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets during an interactive dialogue with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict.

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Ukrainian children are in the crosshairs of Russian aggression

The ombudsman stressed that Ukrainian children have been in the crosshairs of Russian aggression for more than 12 years.

"I spoke plainly: since 2014, Russia has been killing, maiming, and deporting Ukrainian children. Since the start of the full-scale invasion alone, 688 children have been killed and 2,392 injured," Lubinets said.

Read more: Britain in UN Security Council: Russia is using Ukrainian children as tool of war. Aren’t you ashamed?

In addition, according to him, at least 23 cases of sexual violence have been documented.

The Russians have also damaged or destroyed 4,505 educational institutions and 2,551 medical facilities.

Read more: 684 children have died in Ukraine during full-scale war – Zelenska

Deportation of Ukrainian children

Lubinets also pointed to another fact "that the world has no right to ignore".

"We know of hundreds of places where Russia deports Ukrainian children. There, they are subjected to ideological re-education and militarisation," the ombudsman said.

He stressed that these are direct pieces of evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing list of 339 children abducted by Russia

The world must act

"So the question for the world is simple: how many crimes must Russia commit before action is finally taken?" Lubinets added.

The ombudsman once again called for concrete action:

to help return children who were illegally deported,

to obtain information from Russia about their whereabouts,

to bring those responsible to justice.

Read more: Russia ordered to return abducted Ukrainian children – UN resolution

"Russia’s actions must be recognised as genocide of the Ukrainian people. This will be proof that the world is ready to call things by their proper names," the commissioner concluded.