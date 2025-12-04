Russia ordered to return abducted Ukrainian children – UN resolution

The UN General Assembly, meeting in an emergency special session, has adopted a resolution demanding the return of abducted Ukrainian children. This was reported by Ukrinform’s own correspondents, Censor.NET notes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The document was supported by a majority of UN member states: of 193 countries, 91 voted in favour, 12 against and 57 abstained. Besides Russia, those voting against included Belarus, Cuba, North Korea, Iran and a number of African states.

Read more: Government has approved mandatory evacuation of children from certain communities in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions

Key provisions of the resolution

The document contains a clear demand that the Russian Federation immediately and unconditionally return all Ukrainian children who have been removed or forcibly transferred since the start of Russia’s aggression. The resolution also calls for an end to deportations, changes to children’s personal status and attempts at their indoctrination.

The General Assembly stresses that these actions by Russia constitute a gross violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit the forced transfer of civilians from occupied territories.

"The return of Ukrainian children must take place swiftly, safely and without any conditions," the resolution states.

Read more: Russian artillery struck children’s hospital in Kherson: nine people injured, including four children. PHOTO

International concern and next steps

The document notes "deep concern" over the fate of children who, since 2014, have been separated from their families and unlawfully transferred to the Russian Federation. The UN also condemns Russian legislative changes that make it easier to grant citizenship to Ukrainian children.

The General Assembly calls on the UN Secretary-General to use all available tools to establish the children’s whereabouts, verify their situation and ensure access for international humanitarian organisations.

The resolution also supports initiatives by states and coalitions aimed at returning the children and providing for their rehabilitation.

Earlier, it was reported that the occupiers plan to send 400 minors from the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region to the Russian Federation.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Ukraine preparing list of 339 children abducted by Russia