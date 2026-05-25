Zelenskyy is due to meet with his parliamentary group today: ’Servants’ have been told about dress code, and anyone who is late will not be allowed in, - Zhelezniak

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with the "Servant of the People" faction today.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"After meeting with the President and the parliamentary faction today:))) Everyone was warned that they had to arrive early, and anyone who showed up after the President would not be allowed in:)))

"And also… 'given the nature of the event, it is advisable to observe a formal business dress code'… in other words, you can come to the Rada in a T-shirt and sneakers, but not to a meeting with 'First,'" the lawmaker noted.

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