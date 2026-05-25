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News Meeting of Servant of People faction
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Zelenskyy is due to meet with his parliamentary group today: ’Servants’ have been told about dress code, and anyone who is late will not be allowed in, - Zhelezniak

Zelenskyy is due to meet with the Servant of the People parliamentary group today

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with the "Servant of the People" faction today.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"After meeting with the President and the parliamentary faction today:))) Everyone was warned that they had to arrive early, and anyone who showed up after the President would not be allowed in:)))

"And also… 'given the nature of the event, it is advisable to observe a formal business dress code'… in other words, you can come to the Rada in a T-shirt and sneakers, but not to a meeting with 'First,'" the lawmaker noted.

Read more: "Servant of People" Zaremskyi proposes changing mobilization exemption rules: deferments for fixed term

Зеленський сьогодні зустрінеться із фракцією Слуга народу

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9054) Servant of People party (177) Zhelezniak Yaroslav (198)
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