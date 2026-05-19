"Servant of People" Zaremskyi proposes changing mobilization exemption rules: deferments for fixed term

Maksym Zaremskyi, an MP from the Servant of the People faction, supports changing the rules for mobilization exemptions.

According to Censor.NET, Zaremsky has registered draft law No. 15237, "On Fair Exemption from Mobilization and Participation in Defence", in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

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Details

The purpose of the initiative is described as legally regulating the issue of ensuring fairness in the mobilization exemption mechanism and involving persons exempted from mobilization in participation in defense in order to increase trust in the state, reduce corruption risks, and support the combat capability of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

The MP opposes indefinite mobilization exemptions: all deferments should be granted for a fixed term and regularly reviewed for compliance with requirements. He proposes introducing a single register of persons exempted from mobilization without disclosing their personal data.

Read more: Critical enterprises can exempt from mobilization employees with military registration violations for up to 45 days, Defense Ministry says

He believes that persons exempted from mobilization should participate in the defense of the state in one of the following ways:

employment at a critical infrastructure facility;

service in the reserves;

making targeted contributions to defence.

The document has currently been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada’s specialised committee on national security, defence, and intelligence, and is available for MPs to review.

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