Critical enterprises can exempt from mobilization employees with military registration violations for up to 45 days, Defense Ministry says

Enterprises that are critically important for meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations, or for the functioning of the economy and sustaining the livelihood of the population during a special period in the defense-industrial sector can now temporarily exempt employees with unresolved military registration status for up to 45 days through the Diia portal.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

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Such exemption from mobilization is temporary

The aim is to give defense enterprises the ability to more quickly engage the specialists they need who can contribute to the front. Such exemption from mobilization is temporary. During this period, the employee must update their data and resolve their military registration status.

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How it works

The enterprise submits an application through the Diia portal.

The system checks the employee’s data and whether they have received the temporary exemption from mobilization during the year.

Important: for this, the employee must be on the military registration.

If the conditions are met, a temporary exemption from mobilization is granted.

After the employee resolves their military registration status, the employer will be able to arrange a standard exemption from mobilization.

The procedure for determining the status of critically important enterprises has not changed.

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"The service was launched in implementation of the Law of Ukraine On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization," the ministry said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine had decided to expand the criteria for defining enterprises, institutions, and organizations as critically important for meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.