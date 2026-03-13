Mobilized IT specialists can serve in their field of specialization and receive officer’s rank, - Ministry of Defense

Conscripts with IT skills may be promoted to officer rank and serve in positions related to the army’s digital transformation.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The ministry noted that the president had signed a decree amending the Regulations on Military Service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Ukrainian Citizens.

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Changes

Thus, IT specialists serving under mobilization or conscription will be eligible to receive the initial officer rank of "second lieutenant" after being selected for positions as digital transformation specialists.

This decision is made by the Minister of Defense. After the candidate is approved by the Deputy Minister for Digital Development, Digital Transformation, and Digitalization, the Ministry issues a corresponding order.

"Appointments, transfers, or reassignments for digital transformation specialists will be carried out in accordance with special procedures established by the Ministry of Defense," the Ministry of Defense explained.

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Selection Process

Candidates for IT specialist positions will be selected in two stages:

In military units, commanders will conduct an initial screening of mobilized service members;

At the Ministry of Defense, there will be a review of documents and compliance with requirements, and, if necessary, an interview with representatives of the Digital Transformation Directorate.

Upon successful selection, the service member is promoted to second lieutenant and assigned to an IT position.

The Ministry of Defense explained that the new regulations allow for the systematic recruitment of individuals with experience in IT, engineering, and technology to support the development of the Defense Forces. This will help implement digital solutions within the military and strengthen Ukraine’s technological advantage on the battlefield.

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