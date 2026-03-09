Ze-blogger Zolkin evading mobilization and taxes. VIDEO

Popular blogger and interviewer Volodymyr Zolkin has been removed from military registration and is under the "protection" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence.

This was reported in a video by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

A request was sent to the Ministry of Defence, which replied that Zolkin had been removed from the general military register and placed on a special one.

"The Ministry of Defence says that they did not make such a decision. Either the SSU or the intelligence agencies did. It was in May 2025 that Zolkin was transferred somewhere," the parliamentarian said.

According to Zhelezniak, Zolkin is not in the SSU reserve.

"That leaves the intelligence agencies. We sent inquiries about Zolkin and others to the Main Intelligence Directorate. They replied that they could neither confirm nor deny this information.

Watch more: Ze-propagandist Zolkin was outraged by question of why he was not going to war as volunteer: "Are you #ucking crazy or something?". VIDEO

According to several of our sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate and elsewhere, Zolkin is there," said the MP.

At the same time, he clarified that Zolkin is not their employee and does not receive a salary there.

"But they have some kind of paper that effectively removed him from the general mobilisation register and he has not been assigned anywhere else and is under the protection of the DIU," Zhelezniak added.

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Attacks on NABU

The MP recalled that Volodymyr Zolkin participated in whitewashing Timur Mindich and attacked NABU and SAPO.

"In the summer of 2025, he began to actively write in defence of Mindich and against NABU and SAPO. ... In November 2025, Petrov, Ivanov and, for some reason, Zolkin actively shouted that there were no Mindich tapes, that it was all fake," he added.

Zolkin's imprisonment

Zhelezniak recalled that in July 2010, Zolkin was detained, and in 2014, he was convicted of murder (clause 12, part 2, article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Until 2017, he served his sentence in the Mensk colony (a colony for law enforcement officers) and was released on parole after seven years.

Tax evasion

According to Zhelezniak, Zolkin earned about $100-150 thousand on YouTube in 2025.

Since 2023, he has purchased three cars, including a 2025 BMW X5.

At the same time, the MP says, from 2010 to 2025, he has paid almost no taxes and has not declared them.

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