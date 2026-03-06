Ze-propagandist Zolkin was outraged by question of why he was not going to war as volunteer: "Are you #ucking crazy or something?". VIDEO

Popular blogger and interviewer Volodymyr Zolkin, known for his conversations with Russian prisoners of war, reacted sharply to viewers' accusations about his personal involvement in combat operations. According to Censor.NET, during one of his broadcasts, Zolkin was outraged by the question of why he did not volunteer to go to the front.

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Details of the statement

In response to users' comments, the blogger resorted to emotional statements, questioning the appropriateness of such questions in the public sphere.

Direct quote: "You can volunteer. I can volunteer. Anyone can volunteer. Why write that? Are you fucking crazy or something? Anyone can volunteer. Black is black, and white is white. And this is a microphone," said Zolkin, demonstrating the equipment in his studio.

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